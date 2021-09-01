SIX BENEFITS OF TRYING SOMETHING NEW

Many of us have already tried something new in the last 18-months.

80% of people say they’ve tried something new since the pandemic started.

That includes 67% who’ve tried a new food or drink, and 64% who’ve expanded their taste in movies, music, or TV shows, maybe because they’ve watched everything else.

Here are six benefits of trying new things, according to the poll . . .

1. It can make you feel better in general. 78% of people say it’s true.

2. It boosts happiness. 60% say trying new things makes them happy.

3. It can make you more creative. 53% say branching out helps with creativity.

4. It gives you energy. 52% of us feel more energetic after trying something new.

5. It raises your self-esteem. 51% say they feel more content with themselves after doing something they’ve never done before.

6. It can help you find something you love. 63% of people have ended up loving something that they avoided for years.