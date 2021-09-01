Listen Live

SIX BENEFITS OF TRYING SOMETHING NEW

After staying home so much, people are itching to try new things. 

By Kool Mornings

Many of us have already tried something new in the last 18-months.

 

80% of people say they’ve tried something new since the pandemic started.  

 

That includes 67% who’ve tried a new food or drink, and 64% who’ve expanded their taste in movies, music, or TV shows, maybe because they’ve watched everything else.

 

 

Here are six benefits of trying new things, according to the poll . . .

 

 

1.  It can make you feel better in general.  78% of people say it’s true.

2.  It boosts happiness.  60% say trying new things makes them happy.

3.  It can make you more creative.  53% say branching out helps with creativity.

4.  It gives you energy.  52% of us feel more energetic after trying something new.

5.  It raises your self-esteem.  51% say they feel more content with themselves after doing something they’ve never done before.

6.  It can help you find something you love.  63% of people have ended up loving something that they avoided for years.

