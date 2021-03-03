Six Dr. Seuss Books Won’t Be Published Anymore Due To Racist Images

Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that six of the famous author’s stories will no longer be printed because of racist and insensitive imagery.

“McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” are the books being pulled currently from shelves and will no longer be printed.

The existing stock of these books is selling like hot-cakes on Amazon, and people are already trying to capitalize on the hysteria, offering to sell their copies at a huge mark-up.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises says they made this determination after consulting with educators.

Dr. Seuss’s books are sold all over the world, and although he died in 1991, Seuss earned $33 million last year. Forbes has named him number 2 on the highest-paid dead celebrities list behind the late Michael Jackson.