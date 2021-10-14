SIX FALL ACTIVITIES WE’RE GOOGLING RIGHT NOW

Google Trends looked at some of the top autumn activities people are googling right now.

Here are a few that are trending:

1. “Fall rock painting ideas.” Meaning things to paint on decorative rocks. Google searches for it are up 350% in the past week.

2. “Corn maze near me.” It’s seen a big bump in the past month.

3. “Easy pumpkin carving.” No matter how complicated it is, just don’t jump the gun. Those jack-o-lanterns probably won’t last more than a week.

4. “Apple picking near me 2021.”

5. “Haunted hay ride near me.” Also, searches for “haunted houses near me” are up 850% this month.

6. “Fall colour map.” Meaning a map that shows when and where to see the leaves change.