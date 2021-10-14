SIX FALL ACTIVITIES WE’RE GOOGLING RIGHT NOW
Finding someone to rake the leaves isn't on the list?
Google Trends looked at some of the top autumn activities people are googling right now.
Here are a few that are trending:
1. “Fall rock painting ideas.” Meaning things to paint on decorative rocks. Google searches for it are up 350% in the past week.
2. “Corn maze near me.” It’s seen a big bump in the past month.
3. “Easy pumpkin carving.” No matter how complicated it is, just don’t jump the gun. Those jack-o-lanterns probably won’t last more than a week.
4. “Apple picking near me 2021.”
5. “Haunted hay ride near me.” Also, searches for “haunted houses near me” are up 850% this month.
6. “Fall colour map.” Meaning a map that shows when and where to see the leaves change.