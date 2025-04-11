Six Things You Should Never Tell ChatGPT -Like, Ever!

We get it — ChatGPT is super helpful.

Whether you're asking it to plan your trip to Banff or to rewrite your awkward work email, it's your internet BFF. But even your most useful digital pal has boundaries.

A.I. experts are reminding people to think twice before oversharing with chatbots — because as private as your convo might feel, it could come back to haunt you someday (hello, hackers). Here are six things you should keep to yourself:

1. Your Passwords

Seriously, don’t do it. Not even as a placeholder. Even if your password is something truly terrible like “1234” (change it now, please), keep it out of any chat. A future data breach could expose it.

2. Info That Could Steal Your Identity

That includes your full name, birthday, address, passport number, or anything you’d hesitate to put on a random sticky note. Identity theft is real, and A.I. isn’t immune to leaks.

3. Financial Details

Bank account numbers, credit card info, crypto keys — even if it’s buried in a document you’re asking ChatGPT to help with. Bots can’t guarantee 100% confidentiality.

4. Illegal Activity (Even Jokes)

OpenAI’s privacy policy says it may use chats to detect illegal activity and share data with authorities if needed. So, maybe don’t “LOL” about your side hustle stealing traffic cones.

5. Your Deepest, Darkest Secrets

Sure, A.I. seems nonjudgmental — but if your account ever gets compromised, those confessions could become blackmail fodder. Be wise with your tea.

6. Work Secrets or Corporate Info

If you’re using ChatGPT for job-related tasks, be extra careful not to spill confidential deets. Accidentally revealing product plans or client info? Not a good look.