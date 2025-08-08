Six Weird (But Weirdly Smart) Ways to Sneak More Movement Into Your Day 🏃♀️🪥📺
Sure, we know we should move more, but sometimes life is just one long Netflix binge with snack breaks. The good news? You can fit in extra activity without signing up for a 5 a.m. spin class or pretending you “love” jogging.
Here are six quirky, totally doable ways to add more movement to your day — straight from CNN Health’s list of creative micro-workouts:
1. Microwave Squats
Waiting for leftovers to reheat? Drop it like it’s hot (literally). Even 30 seconds of squats adds up over time — plus, you’ve already got a built-in timer.
2. Workout TV Rule
Pick a favourite show and commit to moving whenever it’s on. Jumping jacks during The Bachelor? Push-ups during Drag Race? Warning: you might start dreading your favourite series.
3. Toothbrush Calf Raises
Two minutes, twice a day — the perfect time to work those calves. Bonus: no one can accuse you of skipping leg day.
4. Pace While You Chat
If you’re on a friendly phone call, don’t just sit there — wander around your place or take it outside for a stroll. (Work calls with your boss? Maybe skip the heavy breathing.)
5. Grocery Bag Gains
Carry your groceries to the car instead of using a cart. Bonus points if you try the “all in one trip” method and nearly cut off circulation to your fingers.
6. Speed-Chore Cardio
Turn cleaning into a race. Vacuum faster, hustle with the trash, and see how many steps you rack up before the Swiffer pad gives out.
RELATED: Do These Simple Exercises To Improve Your Sex Life
The Bottom Line: You don’t need a gym membership to get moving — just a little creativity, a willingness to look slightly ridiculous, and maybe stronger grocery bag handles.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.