Six Weird (But Weirdly Smart) Ways to Sneak More Movement Into Your Day 🏃‍♀️🪥📺

Sure, we know we should move more, but sometimes life is just one long Netflix binge with snack breaks. The good news? You can fit in extra activity without signing up for a 5 a.m. spin class or pretending you “love” jogging.

Here are six quirky, totally doable ways to add more movement to your day — straight from CNN Health’s list of creative micro-workouts:

1. Microwave Squats

Waiting for leftovers to reheat? Drop it like it’s hot (literally). Even 30 seconds of squats adds up over time — plus, you’ve already got a built-in timer.

2. Workout TV Rule

Pick a favourite show and commit to moving whenever it’s on. Jumping jacks during The Bachelor? Push-ups during Drag Race? Warning: you might start dreading your favourite series.

3. Toothbrush Calf Raises

Two minutes, twice a day — the perfect time to work those calves. Bonus: no one can accuse you of skipping leg day.

4. Pace While You Chat

If you’re on a friendly phone call, don’t just sit there — wander around your place or take it outside for a stroll. (Work calls with your boss? Maybe skip the heavy breathing.)

5. Grocery Bag Gains

Carry your groceries to the car instead of using a cart. Bonus points if you try the “all in one trip” method and nearly cut off circulation to your fingers.

6. Speed-Chore Cardio

Turn cleaning into a race. Vacuum faster, hustle with the trash, and see how many steps you rack up before the Swiffer pad gives out.

The Bottom Line: You don’t need a gym membership to get moving — just a little creativity, a willingness to look slightly ridiculous, and maybe stronger grocery bag handles.