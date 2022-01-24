KOOL VIRAL: Pittsburgh Ski Slope’s Snow Update BLOWS UP On Twitter!

One ski resort just outside of Pittsburgh used gorilla marketing tactics to go viral, and it WORKED.

This video had me in TEARS this morning!

Seven Springs does updates on snow for the ski hills, and have gotten creative by adding goofy things in the background to grab attention.

At first I thought this video was REAL, but it did turn out to be staged.

Still hilarious and it went VIRAL on Twitter.

Check out the original:

❄️ 1 inch of natural snow overnight

🌨 16 inches of snow this week

🎿 21 slopes and trails

🏂 3 terrain parks

🚡 9 am – 9 pm Snow Report: https://t.co/rw4pGi01Tx pic.twitter.com/gNAT7Q99Ct — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) January 20, 2022

Creators from the entire app chimed in:

there is no way this was an accident… its too good. someone give the seven springs social media person a raise. big companies pay big ad agencies big money to come up with ideas this good. i laughed, then watched it again. https://t.co/uXCxKJL1wB — Casey Neistat (@Casey) January 20, 2022

The person coming down the steps…🤣😭🤣 https://t.co/6ZoAktwZRl — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 20, 2022

Seven Springs then gave us an update on “Ski Girl”:

You asked, we delivered. Struggling Skier/Mrs Bean is here with an update.https://t.co/76HbQ32OCS pic.twitter.com/GW3Nsii8eV — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) January 22, 2022

A lesson? The background of videos matter!