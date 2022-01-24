Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Pittsburgh Ski Slope’s Snow Update BLOWS UP On Twitter!

Hitting the slopes is apparently a bit harder than you think!

By Josh, Kool Viral

One ski resort just outside of Pittsburgh used gorilla marketing tactics to go viral, and it WORKED.

This video had me in TEARS this morning!

Seven Springs does updates on snow for the ski hills, and have gotten creative by adding goofy things in the background to grab attention.

At first I thought this video was REAL, but it did turn out to be staged.

Still hilarious and it went VIRAL on Twitter.

Check out the original:

Creators from the entire app chimed in:

Seven Springs then gave us an update on “Ski Girl”:

A lesson? The background of videos matter!

Related posts

KOOL VIRAL: Wendy’s ROASTS Fans, One Tweet At A Time!

KOOL VIRAL: Check Out This Sweet Shot That Got Free Hot Chocolate For Third Graders!

KOOL VIRAL: One Inspiring Speech From A Six Year Old To His Favourite Hockey Team!