Could Skipping Dinner Give Your Libido a Boost?

Intermittent fasting has been praised for everything from weight loss to mental clarity—but could it also turn up the heat in the bedroom? A new study on male mice suggests that skipping dinner might have unexpected benefits for libido.

The Link Between Fasting and Desire

Researchers initially set out to study how fasting affects offspring but discovered something surprising: male mice on a long-term restricted diet had significantly higher sexual activity than those eating freely.

After six months of fasting, both older and younger mice showed a major increase in mating behaviour.

The Serotonin Connection

So, what’s behind this libido lift? Scientists believe it comes down to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in mood and sexual behaviour.

High serotonin levels are linked to a decreased sex drive.

Lower serotonin levels (which fasting may cause) are associated with increased libido.

Could This Work for Humans?

While these findings are based on mice, they raise interesting questions about whether fasting could have similar effects in people. Experts say libido is influenced by many factors—hormones, stress, mental health, and lifestyle choices—so fasting alone may not be a magic fix.

But if you’re looking for a natural way to shake things up, skipping dinner may be worthwhile!