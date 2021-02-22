SKITTLES HAS RELEASED CAMOUFLAGE PACKS TO MAKE EASTER HUNTS HARDER

Skittles is rolling out a new product right now called “Impossible Egg Hunt” Skittles. They’re fun-size packages that are printed with camouflage so they’ll be trickier for kids to find during Easter hunts.

The packages have five designs: Grass, tree bark, asphalt, kitchen tile, and snow.

The other side of the package has regular Skittles branding, so make sure to hide the camouflage-side up.

You should be able to find these in stores now.