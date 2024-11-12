Slow Shopping: The New Trend This Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, it seems shoppers are taking a more mindful and intentional approach to their gift-buying — and the trend is growing.

A recent study of 2,000 adults who celebrate a winter holiday revealed that nearly 73% of shoppers are embracing "slow shopping." This approach sees people ditching the frantic, last-minute dash for gifts in favour of a more thoughtful, deliberate process. So, what exactly does this mean for your holiday shopping strategy?

Why Slow Shopping Is Gaining Popularity

More than half of those adopting the slow shopping trend (53%) are doing so to make sure they're only buying items they truly want. This shift is all about quality over quantity, with shoppers focusing on purchasing gifts that are meaningful rather than impulse buys.

In addition, 36% of slow shoppers are taking their time to research products more thoroughly, comparing brands and styles before making any decisions. It’s no longer about simply grabbing what's on sale — it's about finding the best fit, whether it's for a friend, family member, or even for yourself.

Getting Ahead of the Game

In line with this shift, 60% of shoppers started their gift hunt earlier this year. With inflation still impacting household budgets, more people are opting for frequent, smaller trips to spread out their spending. By starting early, they're able to scout deals, plan their purchases, and avoid the stress of shopping during the last-minute rush.

While the approach may be slower, it’s still financially aware. Over half of slow shoppers (51%) are looking for sales and promotions as they go. They’re pacing their purchases to make the most of discounts and deal events — proving that you don’t have to break the bank to give thoughtful gifts.

More Spending, But Smarter

While slow shopping encourages a more deliberate pace, it doesn’t necessarily mean cutting back on spending. 68% of shoppers plan to spend the same or even more than they did last year.

Despite higher costs, shoppers are committed to finding the best deals and making sure they get the gifts they know their loved ones will appreciate.

So, whether you’re looking to beat the holiday rush or just want to be more thoughtful in your purchasing this year, slow shopping may be the way to go. It’s a win-win: less stress, more meaningful gifts, and a budget that stretches further.