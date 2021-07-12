‘Small Victories’ Have You had One Recently?

It’s the little things, right? Like finding money in your pocket or getting a great parking spot during the holiday shopping season.

In a new survey on SWNSDigital.com, nearly 70% of people said small “wins” are enough to motivate them for the rest of the day.

13% will even do “a little happy dance.” And a lot of people get so pumped that they’ll tell others ALL ABOUT it.

And somewhat surprisingly, roughly EIGHT in 10 people say they “love to listen to other people’s small successes.” Only 14% get a little jealous.

The survey also came up with a list of the top 50 small victories. Here are some of them…

Getting into fresh bedding at the end of the day . . .

getting a surprise pay raise . . .

getting an extra hour in bed . . .

when your favourite song comes on the radio . . . remembering to cancel a subscription before the free trial ends . . .

Getting a free cup of coffee from a coffee shop . . . dropping a glass without it breaking . . .

successfully poaching an egg . . .

getting likes on social media . . .

and loading the dishwasher perfectly.