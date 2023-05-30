Listen Live

Snapchat Influencer Has Unveiled A ChatGPT AI Doppelgänger

Anyone else think this would be a great side hustle?

By Kool Tech

A 23-year-old Snapchat influencer named Caryn Marjorie has unveiled a ChatGPT-powered AI doppelgänger of herself that engages in erotic pillow talk — for $1 a minute.

The CarynAI, a salacious Snapchat bot who boasts over 1,000 boyfriends, with whom she discusses everything from plans for the future to, well, sex…

Caryn says she devised the bot to “cure loneliness.” ( or horniness) 

The dudes are lining up to date CarynAI as there is currently a 26-hour waiting list to interface with her…

She achieved this lofty goal by enlisting AI company Forever Voices, which has created digital pay-to-talk doppelgängers of everyone from Taylor Swift to Donald Trump.

FOUR PRACTICAL THINGS YOU CAN HAVE CHATGPT HANDLE FOR YOU

To concoct CarynAI, programmers analyzed thousands of hours of Marjorie’s now-deleted YouTube content to create a parallel personality.

They then infused it with GPT — the software that powers OpenAI’s omnipresent Microsoft ChatGPT bot — and voilà, this romantic companion avatar was born.

Unsurprisingly, buying AI love is not cheap, running users $60 per hour to chat with the synthetic soulmate for what seems like a glorified phone sex session.

CarynAI is on track to make a whopping $5 million a month!

It’s getting to the point where some experts even wondered if the human race will eventually prefer artificial relationships to the real deal.

