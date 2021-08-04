Snoop and Kevin Hart as Olympic Commentators
Can we get them doing this full time!
We’ve all been discovering our new favourite sports while watching the Olympics… and the same can be said for Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart.
Not only that but they’ve also tried their hand at commentating on the dressage events!
Little bit of swearing in the clip below!
Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart commenting on the Olympics is the best content NBC Peacock has put out yet pic.twitter.com/EBaJtgaRpb
— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) July 31, 2021