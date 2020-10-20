Listen Live

So What’s Your Sexual Blueprint?

What is a sexual blueprint?

By Kool Relationships

Apparently, this is a thing!

 

Technically known as Erotic Blueprint Breakthrough, according to its creator, this can apparently allow you to discover skills to make your sex life even better. Or, as the website states: ‘uncover the language of deep connection, hot passion, and sexual satisfaction’.

 

The types of sexual blueprint that exist!

Energetic – Aroused by space, anticipation, and tease
Sensual – Aroused by sensation, touch sound, taste, and smell Sexual – Aroused by the simple act of intercourse
Kinky – Aroused by the taboo
Shapeshifter – Aroused by all of the above, can change and shift

 

If you’re not sure what your blueprint is, you can take a quiz…Oh, fun!

 

Take the quiz!

 

