According to TownandCountry.com, six social etiquette rules everyone should follow are…

1. Say “please” and “thank you.” Please, do not forget to do this. Thank you!

2. Step outside to answer phone calls. You’re louder than you think. And no one wants to hear you talk to your insurance agent.

3. Use your turn signals. I get that YOU know you’re about to merge left, but I don’t. And letting the OTHER person know is the whole point. So give people a heads up. Not using them is dangerous, and also rude.

4. Cough or sneeze into your elbow. That should be a no-brainer after COVID, but it doesn’t make it any less courteous to others.

5. Write thank-you notes. The best ones are handwritten. But even a text message is nice when you want to say thanks for something small. Taking a few minutes to do it will make them happy. And it tends to make YOU happy too.

6. Let people get off the elevator before you get on. The same goes for public transit.