Social Situations That People Avoid Due To Skin Flare-Ups

Nearly two in five adults have skipped social events due to skin flare-ups, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who wear makeup revealed a whopping six in 10 (60%) have declined invites to a guys or girls’ night out (60%) because of visible skin irritation on their face.

Other commitments people have missed include birthday parties, job interviews, dinner parties and date nights because of visible skin irritation on their faces.

One of these factors may be seasonal — 45% said their skin tends to feel more sensitive to environmental or other triggers in the winter than in other seasons.

When their skin experiences flare-ups, 37% hide behind a large scarf or hat, but only 36% regularly wash these items in the wintertime.

Makeup may be a part of people’s routines year-round, but 37% said wearing it in the winter irritates their skin, with eyeshadow (25%) and foundation (24%) causing the most irritation.

SOCIAL SITUATIONS PEOPLE HAVE AVOIDED DUE TO SKIN FLARE-UPS

Guys or girls’ night out – 60%

Birthday party – 56%

Interview – 53%

Dinner party – 53%

Date night – 43%

Office party – 34%

Shopping – 25%

Concert – 18%

Sporting event – 15%

SKIN ISSUES THAT AFFECT PEOPLE’S CONFIDENCE THE MOST