Some Of The Health Guidelines We Live By Are Total BS!

Last week, the rule that you need to get in 10,000 steps per day made news when it was reported that the number was a Japanese marketing ploy. We’re all trying to do our best. It’s a lot of work to stay fit and healthy. But appears we’re getting a bit of a break today!

Here Are 6 Health Myths That Are BS!



8 Glasses of water

You don’t need to drink 8 glasses of water a day! That’s 64 ounces of H2O by the way….people may achieve adequate hydration mostly from the foods they eat and other beverages. Coffee and even alcohol can also contribute to hydration if consumed in moderate amounts.

Eating Late at Night Causes Weight Gain

Health experts say it’s not when but what you eat.

Breakfast Is the Most Important Meal

There is still conflicting evidence on this. Some say if you eat breakfast you may be less likely to overeat later in the day…And there’s another camp that believes that intermittent fasting and skipping breakfast is the way to go.

Organic Food Is Better For You!

Organic food sounds like it should be better for you, but it might not make that much of a difference overall to your health. Health Experts say that organic is better for the environment but may not make a difference to you.

Exercising at a particular Time

It doesn’t matter if you exercise at night or in the morning as long as you do get some activity in. Exercising when it’s warm might burn a little more calories, but in general, you should exercise whenever it fits your schedule.

Coffee is bad for you

It’s one of the biggest health myths out there! In reality, coffee has been related to a decreased risk of type two diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, liver disease, liver cancer, improved mood and decreased risk of depression, better renal function, decreased risk of possible gout and possibly renal stones and gallbladder stones.