Some Of Your Old Beanie Babies Could Finally Be Worth Something!

Your babies could be worth some serious coin!

By Kool Mornings

If you still have a collection of those Beanie Babies and you’ve been waiting for them to be worth something, that day could be here.

 

A new study from The Toy Zone found almost a dozen different Beanie Babies have sold for $15,000 or more on eBay.

 

The biggest moneymaker right now is a Chameleon Beanie Baby from 1997.  It reportedly sold for $50,000.

 

A couple of Valentine’s Day Beanies allegedly sold for between $25 and $30,000 each. And a Princess Diana bear was recently sold for $19,000.

