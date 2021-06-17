Some Of Your Old Beanie Babies Could Finally Be Worth Something!

If you still have a collection of those Beanie Babies and you’ve been waiting for them to be worth something, that day could be here.

A new study from The Toy Zone found almost a dozen different Beanie Babies have sold for $15,000 or more on eBay.

The biggest moneymaker right now is a Chameleon Beanie Baby from 1997. It reportedly sold for $50,000.

A couple of Valentine’s Day Beanies allegedly sold for between $25 and $30,000 each. And a Princess Diana bear was recently sold for $19,000.