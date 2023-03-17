Some People Are Eating Dog Food For Protein 

High-protein diets are very popular, with many protein shakes and supplements on the market.

Some gym rats have been heading to Petsmart for a bag of Kiddle N Bits.

Prime rib, chicken soup, steak frites, and filet mignon are all flavours of dog food that may sound appetizing, and for gym enthusiasts.

People on TikTok are noticing the hefty amount of protein in dog food and have decided to get in on the action while sharing their experiences trying it. Some people on the social platform say that because some dog food brands are high in protein, the benefits of fueling a workout may be worth enduring the questionable flavours and the potential risks of chowing down on meals intended for our canine friends.

Pedigree’s dog food has 666 grams of protein — around 600 grams more than the amount of protein most people should consume each day.

So, before you head to your local PetSmart and consider trying this approach yourself, here’s what you need to know about eating dog food, the actual amount of protein per serving, the possibility of food bourne illnesses, and what “human-grade” labels actually mean. Experts told BuzzFeed News that just because your pets eat it, doesn’t mean you should.

Dog food does not fall under the same rules and regulations as human food. As a result, dog food products typically have a label for the intended use.

Pet food may contain not only animal byproducts that can be found in human foods, like bone meal and organs but also others, like udders and lungs, that are not, according to the Association of American Feed Control Officials.

While most ingredients in dog food are similar to human food, they are meant to meet the needs of dogs, not humans, who have different nutritional properties…

According to the AAFCO, pet food that is labelled “human-grade” is not considered edible by humans. In most cases, it means it has certain ingredients and is produced in a facility licensed to handle human food, but is still not meant for human consumption.