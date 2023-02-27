Songs That Turn 35 In 2023!

1988 was a good year to be alive… 35 years ago doesn’t seem that long ago… Let’s look back to when floppy disks were a thing! With every passing day, fewer people know why the Microsoft save icon looks like that.

Table tennis became an Olympic sport. It’s the national sport of China, and now it’s played competitively all around the world.

Stephen Hawking released bestseller A Brief History of Time. It’s now sold over 10 million copies.

First world AIDS day was held. Since its peak in 2005, the AIDS health crisis has declined dramatically.

Die Hard, Crocodile Dundee 2, The Land Before Time and Beetlejuice were all released. And we can’t forget about ‘Rain Man’ which grossed more than $350 million at the box-office!

The first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher, became the longest-serving Prime Minister of the 20th century.

Denim jackets were in fashion. We still wear them, but we could have worse souvenirs from the 80s. And speaking of fashion… The biggest trends included high-waisted jeans, leg warmers, Neo colours, Spandex and mullets!

In the US, CDs outsold vinyl records for the first time. Although, in 2016, vinyl sales reached a 25-year high.

And speaking of music, these gems were released!

Salt N Pepa- Push It (questionable??? March 8th of 87′ according to our records)

The Beach Boys-KOKOMO

Tiffany-I Think We’re Alone Now

Milli Vanilli-Girl you Know It’s True

Paula Abdul-Straight Up

Robert Palmer-Simply Irresistible

Rick Astley-Together Forever

Belinda Carlisle- Heaven is a place on Earth!

Billy Ocean-Get Outta My Dreams

