Listen Live

Songs Written About Celebrities

Who knew?

By Kool Celebrities

BuzzFeed.com released a list of popular songs that you might not have realized were written about celebrities.

 

Here are a few surprising ones . . .

 

 

1.  “Style”,  Taylor Swift . . . written about Harry Styles.

2.  “Obsessed”,  Mariah Carey . . . diss track to Eminem for claiming they dated.

3. “Heart-Shaped Box”, Nirvana . . . Kurt Cobain wrote this about Courtney Love.

4.  “I Kissed A Girl”,  Katy Perry . . . inspired by a crush on Scarlett Johansson.

5.  “Lovebug”,  Jonas Brothers . . . Nick Jonas wrote it about his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

6.  “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over”,  Lenny Kravitz . . . written about his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

7.  “Landslide”,  Fleetwood Mac . . . Stevie Nicks wrote it about her breakup with Lindsey Buckingham.

8.  “Missing You”,  Diana Ross . . . Lionel Richie wrote it in tribute to Marvin Gaye who had passed away 5 months earlier.

9.  “You’ve Got a Friend”,  Carole King . . . she wrote it for James Taylor in response to his song “Fire and Rain”.

10.  “I Need a Girl (Part One)”,  Diddy . . . partially about his breakup to Jennifer Lopez.

Related posts

Dangerous Levels of Introspection: JP Saxe Talks about His Debut Album

KOOL VIRAL: One Olympian’s Incredible MOMENT!

Alan Turing Featured on New British £50 Note