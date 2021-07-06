Songs Written About Celebrities

BuzzFeed.com released a list of popular songs that you might not have realized were written about celebrities.

Here are a few surprising ones . . .

1. “Style”, Taylor Swift . . . written about Harry Styles.

2. “Obsessed”, Mariah Carey . . . diss track to Eminem for claiming they dated.

3. “Heart-Shaped Box”, Nirvana . . . Kurt Cobain wrote this about Courtney Love.

4. “I Kissed A Girl”, Katy Perry . . . inspired by a crush on Scarlett Johansson.

5. “Lovebug”, Jonas Brothers . . . Nick Jonas wrote it about his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

6. “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over”, Lenny Kravitz . . . written about his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

7. “Landslide”, Fleetwood Mac . . . Stevie Nicks wrote it about her breakup with Lindsey Buckingham.

8. “Missing You”, Diana Ross . . . Lionel Richie wrote it in tribute to Marvin Gaye who had passed away 5 months earlier.

9. “You’ve Got a Friend”, Carole King . . . she wrote it for James Taylor in response to his song “Fire and Rain”.

10. “I Need a Girl (Part One)”, Diddy . . . partially about his breakup to Jennifer Lopez.