Listen Live

Sony Pictures And Netflix Make A Deal That Will See “Spider-Man” And Other Titles Stream

It’s a new five-year deal beginning in 2022

By Dirt/Divas

Titles like Marvel film “Morbius,” best-selling book adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Brad Pitt thriller “Bullet Train,” will all make their way onto the streaming service.

 

Other movies include Spider-Man, Venom, Jumanji, and the Bad Boys franchise.

The movies will hit Netflix after they have finished their run in theatres and been made available for home viewing via video-on-demand.   Older Sony titles will also be made available as the streaming service looks to offer more selection as its competition inches nearer.

Related posts

Americans Want Dwayne Johnson To Run For President

Suspect Arrested After Break-In At Shawn Mendes’ Home

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Film Will Be About The Invictus Games