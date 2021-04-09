Sony Pictures And Netflix Make A Deal That Will See “Spider-Man” And Other Titles Stream

Titles like Marvel film “Morbius,” best-selling book adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Brad Pitt thriller “Bullet Train,” will all make their way onto the streaming service.

Other movies include Spider-Man, Venom, Jumanji, and the Bad Boys franchise.

The movies will hit Netflix after they have finished their run in theatres and been made available for home viewing via video-on-demand. Older Sony titles will also be made available as the streaming service looks to offer more selection as its competition inches nearer.