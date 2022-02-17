Sorry Parents, But A Baby Shark Movie Is Coming!

Remember back in the 80s the Lamp Chop song, “it’s the song that never ends…”- Baby Shark is that for kids today!

The most-viewed video on YouTube is coming to the big screen to every parent’s delight.

“Baby Shark” is being made into an animated feature that will be released next year in partnership with Paramount+, Nickelodeon Animation and South Korea’s Pinkfong Company.

The “Baby Shark Dance” video, which was posted in 2016, recently topped 10 billion views on YouTube.

The song comes from Pinkfong!, the creation of South Korean educational company SmartStudy. It’s based on a traditional singalong from the 1900s, reports the Toronto Sun.

The song and video became such a hit that it also spawned Baby Shark’s, Big Show!, an animated series for pre-schoolers, as well as the sing-along special Baby Shark’s Space Adventure.

PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube