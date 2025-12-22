Do You Actually Need Special Towels, Cleansers, and Serums… for Your Butt?

Be honest. When was the last time you gave any real thought to your skincare routine… back there?

If your current plan involves a quick scrub with whatever soap happens to be nearby and a prayer for the best, experts say you might be setting yourself up for a literal pain in the rear.

Turns out, the skin on your backside is a lot more delicate than we give it credit for. And as we age, it gets thinner and more sensitive, which means irritation, dryness, and general discomfort become way more common over time. Super fun.

Every day habits don’t help either. Things like using traditional soaps, wiping a little too enthusiastically, leaning hard on wet wipes, sweating, or sitting for long stretches all put extra stress on an area that already has… limited ventilation. Let’s just say airflow is not thriving between the cheeks.

Add in pregnancy and labour, constipation, hair removal, gym heavy lifting, or even certain bedroom activities, and suddenly it’s the perfect storm for irritation. Your butt has been through a lot, okay?

That’s where a newer wave of “targeted” skincare comes in. One brand making noise in this space is Asset, which decided your backside deserves the same thoughtful care as your face. Their dermatologist-backed products are designed specifically for this often-ignored area, because apparently, bar soap isn’t the answer for everything.

In 2023, they launched their most talked-about product, the “Hole Serum.” Yes, that’s really the name. The creamy, botanical-rich formula is meant to soothe dry, stressed skin while improving comfort, resilience, and overall appearance. Think face serum… but for a place no one posts selfies of.

They’ve also created a dedicated “Hole Cleanser” for the shower, skipping harsh surfactants and strong fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin. And because they’re fully committed to the cause, there’s even a special towel designed just for your backside. One towel. One job.

So do you need a separate skincare routine for your butt? Maybe not. But if your cheeks are uncomfortable, irritated, or feeling neglected, experts say treating the area a little more gently might actually make a difference.

Because if we’re moisturizing our faces, hands, elbows, and feet… maybe it’s time the butt stopped being left out of the self-care conversation. 🍑