KOOL VIRAL: One Inspiring Speech From A Six Year Old To His Favourite Hockey Team!

We might be looking at a future NHL coach!

Heartwarming story coming from Peterborough!

A six year old kid by the name of Callan Perks was given the opportunity of a lifetime on Sunday.

The OHL Peterborough Petes had their “Next Gen” game where kids can sign one day contracts, to see what’s it’s like to be in the league.

Callan was determined to win the contest, and when the Petes posted his audition tape, it went VIRAL, getting over 55 thousand views!

As a result, Callan was selected to be head coach for the game and gave a speech that could inspire ANYONE!

His speech has been shared around a ton and garnered  nearly 97,000 views on Facebook and 245,000 times on Twitter.

