KOOL VIRAL: One Inspiring Speech From A Six Year Old To His Favourite Hockey Team!

Heartwarming story coming from Peterborough!

A six year old kid by the name of Callan Perks was given the opportunity of a lifetime on Sunday.

The OHL Peterborough Petes had their “Next Gen” game where kids can sign one day contracts, to see what’s it’s like to be in the league.

Callan was determined to win the contest, and when the Petes posted his audition tape, it went VIRAL, getting over 55 thousand views!

Cuteness alert 😍 Take a look at this adorable submission from Coach Cal for our Next Gen game this Sunday! You have until 11:59 pm tonight to submit your videos for positions including GMs, three coaches, PA announcers, and scouts! APPLY NOW >> https://t.co/o8RUTMBvRD pic.twitter.com/mvJTicOV8B — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) November 25, 2021

As a result, Callan was selected to be head coach for the game and gave a speech that could inspire ANYONE!

Coach Cal's dreams came true 🙌🏻 On Sunday while Coach Wilson was away at the Capital Cup, Coach Cal delivered this electrifying speech that led the boys to a 3-2 victory over the @Ottawa67sHockey during Next Gen night! pic.twitter.com/DZwFRpBIML — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) November 30, 2021

His speech has been shared around a ton and garnered nearly 97,000 views on Facebook and 245,000 times on Twitter.