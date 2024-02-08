Spend the Ultimate Galentine’s Day with Your Closest Friends and Win $2000! 

Get Paid to Spend the Ultimate Galentine’s Day with Your Best Pals

CouponBirds are looking for a true individual, a maverick, someone who can turn Valentine’s Day on its head like no one else. Galentine’s Day, anyone?

All you have to do is tell them how YOU would spend the Ultimate Galentine’s Day with your friends, and you just might win $2,000 cash, plus a $250 Uber gift card so you can travel safely, and in style.

Have a ton of friends? Treat them all. Have that one special confidant? Perfect. Riding solo? We’re here for that, too. Just tell us how YOU would spend the Ultimate Galentine’s Day, and you might get a chance to live those dreams on us.

How it works

You can get paid to spend the Ultimate Galentine’s Day with your best friends! Enter below and tell us why you’d like to skip the traditions of Valentine’s Day, and how you would spend a day celebrating your friendships.

Please be sure to include with your entry:

1. Why would you prefer to buck the typical Valentine’s Day traditions? 2. How would you spend your Galentine’s Day (or Palentine’s Day if you’re so inclined)? 3. Who would you spend the day with?

After you’ve spent the day treating yourselves, we ask that you let us know how it went and share some photos, which we’ll post here.

Applications close on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) and are open to US & Canada residents over 18 years of age.