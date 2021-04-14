Spotify’s ‘Vaccine Songs’ Playlist

Spotify just created a playlist of songs for you to enjoy as you get your vaccine! It’s time to get excited and music can help!

Spotify says there are more than 7,700 user-created vaccine playlists. And now, they’ve decided to post their own. It’s got 25 tracks, and most of them reference shots, or just have an optimistic vibe.

Here’s the full playlist

Here are a few of them:

“Hit Me with Your Best Shot”, Pat Benatar

“Save Your Tears”, The Weeknd

“I’m So Excited”, The Pointer Sisters

“Good as Hell”, Lizzo

“Big Shot”, Billy Joel

“The Final Countdown”, Europe

“I’m Still Standing”, Elton John

“Walking on Sunshine”, Katrina and the Waves

“Shot in the Dark”, AC/DC

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”, Whitney Houston

Also on the playlist,

Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene.” That last one is because Parton recently gave some new lyrics to her 1974 classic while getting a dose of Moderna — the vaccine she helped fund with $1 million of her own money — singing, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine! I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine! ‘Cause once you’re dead, that’s a bit too late.”