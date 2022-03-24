Spring Into Clean: Student Participation Day

It’s time to Spring into Clean and help get rid of litter in your neighbourhood!

It is officially Spring, the weather is getting warmer, and the snow has melted away—revealing litter that was left behind after Winter. It’s time to get outside and help clean up your community.

Registration is now open for the City of Barrie’s Spring into Clean events, which take place April 22 to 24.

Friday, April 22: School Participation Day

The City encourages all elementary and high school students to take an active role in this school community clean-up project by cleaning up their property and local parklands. After registering, schools will receive enough garbage bags and gloves for each student to help clean up their schoolyard and surrounding public areas.

April 23 and 24: Community Cleanup Days

Barrie residents are invited to participate by registering to clean up a local public space such as a neighbourhood park, ravine, or trail area. Community groups, teams, neighbourhood associations, individuals and families are encouraged to participate! Register online as an individual or a group. By registering, you will receive special litter collections bags, and the garbage picked up will be collected at the pre-determined designated drop off areas.

April 22 to 24: Corporate Cleanup Days

All businesses in Barrie are welcome to participate in this community project by registering to clean up a local public space such as a ravine, trail or neighborhood park near their business.

Register at barrie.ca/SpringIntoClean before April 4.

Spring into Clean is sponsored by Tim Horton’s and garbage collection is donated by Waste Connections of Canada.

The Spring Into Clean events coincide with Earth Week and are designed to clean up our community, while raising levels of environmental awareness and social responsibility. In 2019, this event had 300 corporate participants, 200 community participants, and participation from 40 schools (over 17,000 students). The total weight of waste collected in 2019 was 4.95 tonnes. The City’s 2020 and 2021 Spring into Clean events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.