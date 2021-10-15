Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: “Squid Game” Signs Mysteriously Appear In The U.K?!

Something fishy is going on...

By Josh, Kool Viral

“Squid Game” has been a HUGE hit on Netflix this year, and it’s only fair that there might be imposters creating real life versions.

In the U.K, police had to calm down drivers as they spotted a series of shapes on a sign!
Turns out, it  looked EXACTLY like the invitation to the deadly games.

In the Netflix show, the appearance of a triangle, square, and circle was YOUR ticket in.

TVP Roads police took to Twitter to calm down fans of the show, saying that the signage was for drivers to avoid roadwork:

All we’ve been talking about recently is “Squid Game” and if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re behind 111 MILLION people so far!

