KOOL VIRAL: “Squid Game” Signs Mysteriously Appear In The U.K?!

“Squid Game” has been a HUGE hit on Netflix this year, and it’s only fair that there might be imposters creating real life versions.

In the U.K, police had to calm down drivers as they spotted a series of shapes on a sign!

Turns out, it looked EXACTLY like the invitation to the deadly games.

In the Netflix show, the appearance of a triangle, square, and circle was YOUR ticket in.

TVP Roads police took to Twitter to calm down fans of the show, saying that the signage was for drivers to avoid roadwork:

Evening all, So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew! #P6110 pic.twitter.com/eIGcMJPuzf — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 11, 2021

All we’ve been talking about recently is “Squid Game” and if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re behind 111 MILLION people so far!