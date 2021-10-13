Squid Game Is Now Officially The ‘Biggest Series Launch Ever’ On Netflix

If you haven’t seen Squid Game on Netflix, you are one of the only ones.

The show managed to hit 111 million viewers to become its “biggest series launch ever!” topping “Bridgerton”, “Lupin”, “The Witcher”, the third season of “Stranger Things”.

The series, which debuted last month, took everyone by surprise when it hit No. 1 in 90 countries within 10 days of release.

It took more than 10 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Game made. It only took 17 days and 111M global fans to become our biggest ever series at launch (and the first to surpass 100M when it premiered). pic.twitter.com/zVF8GjHIkQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 12, 2021

Just in case you want the outfit! H&M Is Selling The Squid Game Tracksuit! Here’s the link. You can buy it online for $39.00 each! You can find the numbers at Fabricland or any other textile store, to sew on for yourself. To add the stripes onto your jump suit, duck tape or white ribbon will do. Don’t forget to add some fake blood, or other makeup to create cuts and gashes on your face to look as if you’ve just left the Squid Game field.

The Canadian website The 4th shop is selling replicas also, but it may not arrive in time for Halloween!