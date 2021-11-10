Starbucks And Taylor Swift? Could There Be A Collaboration?

’Tis the season for … Taylor Swift! Starbucks tweeted on Nov. 9, “It’s Red Season” which can only mean one thing – they’re teaming up with TSwift, and just in time for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version).’

It’s Red Season. ☕️✨🧣❤️ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

While Starbucks insists that they’re just in a holiday vibe right now, sources claim that Taylor’s drink-of-choice, a grande caramel nonfat latte, will be available the same day that Taylor releases her new re-recorded album. Other sources say that Starbucks locations will only be playing Taylor’s music on Friday.

A representative for Starbucks did release a statement to PEOPLE saying, “From Starbucks red cups to the upcoming release of Red (Taylor’s Version), it’s officially ‘red’ season!? We do not have anything more to share.”

Earlier this year, Taylor created a video dedicated to all things fall, making her love for Starbucks known.

In a voiceover, Taylor says, “This is a video reenactment of my Tumblr post about fall. And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath, and draw little pictures on foggy windows and plaid stuff and ankle boots. And not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavoured stuff cause you love it and are happy it’s all the rage, and people who dress their dogs in costumes on Halloween and fires in fireplaces and maroon, hunter green, mustard yellow colour combos.”