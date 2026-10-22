Starbucks Launched A Black Cat Frappuccino Just in Time for Halloween

Starbucks may already be preparing to roll out its Christmas cups, but it's squeezing in one more spooky drink before Halloween is over.

The coffee chain is launching a limited-edition Black Cat Frappuccino, a Halloween-themed drink that looks designed almost as much for Instagram as it is for drinking.

The new Frappuccino comes shortly before Starbucks switches gears for the holidays. The company's 2026 holiday menu officially launches November 5, but apparently, we're getting one final blast of spooky season before peppermint takes over everything.

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What's in the Black Cat Frappuccino?

The Black Cat Frappuccino is a chocolate cake-flavoured crème Frappuccino, topped with whipped cream and adorable little chocolate cat ears. And despite coming from Starbucks, there's actually no coffee in the base.

So if you're looking for caffeine, this isn't necessarily your drink. If you'd like to essentially drink a chocolate cake through a straw while pretending you're celebrating Halloween, however, we've found your beverage.

The drink had originally been teased by Starbucks back in September, and it's now arriving as a limited-time Halloween offering.

It also continues Starbucks' tradition of creating highly visual seasonal drinks that are almost guaranteed to end up on social media before anyone actually takes a sip.

And let's be realistic.

It's chocolate cake.

It's topped with whipped cream.

It has chocolate cat ears.

Nobody is ordering this because they're worried about hitting their daily water intake.

The Black Cat Frappuccino also gives Halloween fans one last moment in the spotlight before Starbucks' holiday menu arrives November 5 and suddenly everything becomes red cups, Christmas music and peppermint.

So enjoy the spooky chocolate cat while you can.

In approximately two weeks, your coffee shop will look like Santa's workshop exploded in it.