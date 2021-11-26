The Start Talking Cup was created to shine the spotlight on the mental health of young hockey players and youth in our community. Through this event, our goal continues to focus on breaking the stigma associated with mental illness and addiction and encourage everyone to “start talking” about how we are feeling.

On Thursday, January 20th, at the Holly Community Centre, we are proud to host the Minor Midget AAA Barrie Colts vs North Central Predators.

Proceeds from this event benefit our Start Talking Campaign, which stay in Simcoe County.

Start Talking is a CMHA SC awareness initiative working to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and addiction while increasing resources for members of our community. Such resources may include education and support focused on suicide prevention, mental health wellbeing and addiction awareness.

Tickets will be available prior to the game for $5.00 and can be purchased online or will be available at the door.

More details and get your tickets HERE.