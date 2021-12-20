Listen Live

Starting Today at 8AM The Booster Booking Portal Will Open for Ontarians 18 And Older!

Make sure you have your health card ready before you book!

By Kool Mornings

Third doses will soon be available for those 18 or older!  Some pharmacies will offer walk-ins as the province steps up efforts to battle the quickly spreading Omicron variant.

 

New public health restrictions have also been implemented to try to slow the COVID surge while the booster program is accelerated.

Restrictions that are now in place:

Crowd limits are now back in effect at stadiums, concert halls and other Ontario venues with a capacity of more than one thousand.

No food or beverages can be served at stadiums or theatres…

They’re being limited to 50 percent capacity to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Restaurants, retailers and other indoor settings have their capacity limited to 50 percent.

The cap on indoor social gatherings has been lowered to 10 from 25, while outdoor social gatherings will be limited to 25 people — down from 100.

Canadians are still being urged not to travel outside of Canada. Anyone who leaves the country will require a negative PCR test that is done outside of Canada, to re-enter.

 

 

