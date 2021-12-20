Starting Today at 8AM The Booster Booking Portal Will Open for Ontarians 18 And Older!

Third doses will soon be available for those 18 or older! Some pharmacies will offer walk-ins as the province steps up efforts to battle the quickly spreading Omicron variant.

We’re rapidly accelerating our booster rollout by expanding eligibility to all individuals aged 18+, as well as shortening the interval to three months following your second dose. Please signup as soon as possible. Learn more: https://t.co/OsDSy84EfV pic.twitter.com/QYK7njCS3S — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 16, 2021

New public health restrictions have also been implemented to try to slow the COVID surge while the booster program is accelerated.

Restrictions that are now in place:

Crowd limits are now back in effect at stadiums, concert halls and other Ontario venues with a capacity of more than one thousand.

No food or beverages can be served at stadiums or theatres…

They’re being limited to 50 percent capacity to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Restaurants, retailers and other indoor settings have their capacity limited to 50 percent.

The cap on indoor social gatherings has been lowered to 10 from 25, while outdoor social gatherings will be limited to 25 people — down from 100.

Canadians are still being urged not to travel outside of Canada. Anyone who leaves the country will require a negative PCR test that is done outside of Canada, to re-enter.

Today new public health measures come in effect in response to the Omicron variant. This was not an easy decision, but these measures will slow the spread and protect hospital capacity while Team Ontario continues to get more booster shots into arms. https://t.co/jN6ZvX3WbT pic.twitter.com/804ovsZPeM — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 19, 2021

