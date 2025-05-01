Staying In Is the New Going Out — And Honestly, We’re Not Mad About It

Once upon a time, a night out meant heels, lineups, and overpriced cocktails. Now? We’re swapping stilettos for slippers and finding joy in a perfectly curated night in. According to a new survey, home is officially where the party is.

The research, done by Talker Research on behalf of Air Wick, found that 72% of people prefer hosting friends at home over hitting the town. Only 28% still crave the club — and if that’s you, bless your energy.

Nearly half of respondents (49%) said their stay-home mentality kicked in over the last few years, which tracks — after a global pandemic and the rising cost of literally everything, a cozy night in with wine and a charcuterie board sounds like bliss.

The Secret Sauce to Hosting at Home? Smells Like a Win.

It turns out that 78% of people believe scent is key to setting the mood for a gathering. So before you panic about your cluttered kitchen, maybe just light a fancy candle and pretend you bake cinnamon rolls from scratch.

In fact, 82% actively think about how their home smells before inviting people over. So yes, you’re not alone in spritzing half a bottle of Febreze an hour before guests arrive.

People are also spending, on average, two hours and 10 minutes prepping before hosting. Why? Because we're trying to make our homes smell like a spa, look like Pinterest, and feel like the set of a Nancy Meyers film — all at once.

Top Reasons We’re Choosing Nights In

It’s more comfortable (65%)

Saves money (53%)

You can actually hear each other talk (47%)

You control the food, drinks, and vibe (42%)

No dress code! (24%)

Favourite At-Home Hangouts Include:

Birthday celebrations (49%)

Dinner parties (44%)

Movie nights (37%)

Game nights (35%)

TV-watch parties (29%)

Seven Must-Haves for a Great Night In:

Good food and drinks (72%) The right people (61%) Comfy seating (52%) A clean, welcoming space (46%) Solid music or entertainment (38%) Pleasant scents (24%) Cozy lighting (22%)

What Stresses Hosts Out the Most?

Let’s be real, hosting isn’t entirely stress-free. The biggest pain points include:

Cleaning (46%)

Cooking (34%)

Worrying if guests are comfortable (26%)

The pressure to be perfect (25%)

Running out of food or drinks (23%)

“Are people judging my couch?” anxiety (13%)

Trying to make the vibe feel effortlessly casual while spiralling (11%)

So the next time someone suggests a night out, don’t feel bad for voting “stay in.” Pop on a playlist, dim the lights, and light that vanilla-sandalwood candle you’ve been saving. Because nothing says adulting like hosting a game night with snacks, vibes, and zero cover charge.