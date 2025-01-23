Stop Warming Up Your Car in Cold Weather—Here’s Why

We get it—sitting in your car for a few extra minutes, sipping your coffee, and vibing to your playlist sounds like the perfect way to start a chilly morning. But if you're doing it because you think it’s good for your car, think again.

Here’s the deal: letting your car “warm up” in cold weather is completely unnecessary for most modern vehicles.

Why Warming Up Used to Be a Thing

Back in the day, when carburetor engines ruled the roads, warming up your car in freezing temperatures was essential. These older engines needed time to get going; otherwise, they’d stall. So, if you’re driving a vintage classic or something held together by duct tape and hope, you might still need to let it idle.

But carburetor engines were phased out in the early ’90s. Today’s cars come with fuel injectors that are designed to handle cold starts like pros. According to the experts at Triple-A, modern cars warm up in as little as five seconds.

When Warming Up Still Makes Sense

The only real reason to idle your car before driving is for your personal comfort—think cranking the heat and defrosting the windshield. And hey, no judgment there! No one wants to hit the road with frosty fingers and fogged-up windows.

But aside from comfort, letting your car idle is just a waste of gas and can actually put extra wear and tear on your engine. So, unless you’re dealing with sub-zero windshields, it’s better to start driving and let your car warm up naturally as you go.

The Bottom Line

Save your gas, save your engine, and save the planet while you’re at it. The next time you’re tempted to let your car idle, just get moving—you’ll still get where you’re going, and your car will thank you for it.