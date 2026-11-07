Stranger Things Gets New Live-Action Spinoff Coming in 2028

Thought the Stranger Things story was over? Not quite. Netflix is bringing fans back to its supernatural universe with a brand-new live-action spinoff, but this time, we're going way back in time.

The upcoming series, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, will take place during the 1950s, introducing a completely different story from the one fans have followed over the years.

That also means some familiar faces won't be making an appearance. Eleven, Mike, Dustin and the rest of the original gang won't be part of this new adventure. Instead, the series will introduce an entirely new cast of characters, including its own heroes and villains.

A Different Era for Stranger Things

The biggest change is where and when the story takes place. Rather than returning to Hawkins, Indiana, the prequel will explore a new setting several decades before the events of the original series.

It will also take place before the events of the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow, giving the franchise another opportunity to explore its earlier history.

For fans, that means a fresh storyline while keeping the strange and supernatural elements that made the original series such a hit.

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Who's Making the New Series?

Netflix is bringing in some familiar creative talent to help build this next chapter.

Kate Trefry will serve as showrunner, while Joe Wright is set to direct. Production is expected to take place in New Mexico, with the Duffer Brothers also involved as the Stranger Things universe continues to grow.

When Can Fans Watch?

There's still a bit of a wait ahead. Netflix is targeting a 2028 release for Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure.

With a new decade, a different cast and more of the franchise's history to explore, this spinoff is shaping up to be a very different trip into the world of Stranger Things.