Study Finds Smiling Is Infectious And Typically Passes On To Three People!

A new study has found that a smile is as infectious as laughter, and usually passes on to three more people.

The research polling 2,000 people found that three-quarters of respondents said a smile from someone brightens their day, and 28% enjoy it so much, they said it was better than getting a gift.

The study also found that 62% said a simple smile from someone left them feeling more confident, and 36% said it made them want to do something nice for someone else.

The research, conducted via OnePoll, also found that 75% feel their mood is affected by the shorter and colder days of the autumn and winter months, and 61% need a boost of positivity.

A third feel people smile less during the colder months, but 33% agreed a grin goes much further when it is dreary outside.

THINGS TO MAKE YOU SMILE IN JANUARY

Someday we’ll laugh About This Week– January 2-8th!

Someday We’ll Laugh About This Week is celebrated every year from January 2 to 8 to begin the year on a happy note. It’s a time to leave the old behind and make way for the new. Only when we can look back, laugh at, and change our perspectives can we move on. The improved outlook will help us see the world differently and adopt a more positive approach.

January 24th Enjoy the Belly Laugh Day!

Global Belly Laugh Day, January 24 is a healthy, happy, high achieving, laugh with me, 21st-century holiday. Positive Laughter fuels positive energy, connection and creativity.



ANNOYING THINGS ABOUT WINTER

1. The days being too short

2. Having higher heating bills to pay

3. Missing the sun

4. Scraping ice off the car windshield

5. Dangerous driving conditions

6. Always being cold

7. Falling, slipping, and sliding on ice

8. Having to get out of bed when the house is cold

9. Hanging laundry indoors and it takes ages to dry

10. Getting out of the shower when it’s cold