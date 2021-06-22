STUPID GUY THING DAY!

Today is a day to celebrate? Perhaps just acknowledge the crap that guys do…all the time!

Celebrating all the dumb stuff guys do that totally annoys women; from leaving the toilet seat up, to not listening, to never planning a date.

How about taking their sweet time texting you back! Or the way they all underestimate how long things actually take (it’s never, ever ‘just 2 seconds, Gary!’).

Here are some more dumb things that only dudes do!

Take mirror selfies with their shirt off! And taking there shirt off by pulling the neck hole over his head!

The pants slap. Slapping his pockets before he leaves the house to ensure his wallet and phone are there.

Not washing his bed sheets for long periods of time. Like, months.

Taking SO LONG to poop. Really, what’s going in there? Did you fall in? Is it a Narnia situation?

When hugging another man, clapping them on the back twice.

Snot rockets in the shower!

Make vague plans. “Let’s hang out,” “Wanna do something?”

Sticking a hand down their pants while watching TV. No reason, really. Just ’cause.

Guys never use the emojis you want them to use-They always send high fives, the poop emoji, and the flexing muscle one when all you really want is the heart-eye one!

Guys take forever to text back… or responding to a long text message with “K”

Guys never notice anything!