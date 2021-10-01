Super Bowl 2022 Goes Old School With Its Half Time Show!

Eminem, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar! OLD SCHOOL, how cool!

This super bowl performance is likely to draw tens of millions this year!

The stars, who have 43 Grammys between them, will perform together for the first time in February.

The performance will mark a reunion for the hip-hop legend with Eminem and Snoop Dogg, whose dazzling careers he launched. The trio performed together on Dr. Dre’s multi-platinum-selling album 2001.