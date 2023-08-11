Supermarket Shuts Down Due To Venomous Spider that Can Cause Long, Painful Erections

A supermarket in Austria was forced to shut down this week after a venomous Brazilian wandering spider was spotted wandering in the bananas, citing fears that a bite from the deadly creature can cause long-lasting, painful erections.

The store has been closed since Tuesday since the discovery of this 4-inch black and red creepy spider spotted in the bananas. The store manager called the fire department to help remove the batches of bananas and to try and locate the slider.

As of Friday, the spider was still in the store somewhere.

The Brazilian wandering spider’s venom “stimulates” an erection that lasts for hours, according to Live Science.

According to a Doctor who studies spiders, those who are bitten by the spider can suffer high blood pressure and pain throughout their bodies. The erection is a side effect that everybody who gets stung by this spider will experience along with the pain and discomfort.

Scientists are hoping that with the help of this spider, they could develop a real drug for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.