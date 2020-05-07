Support RVH Workers With Comfort Food

The wonderful staff at the RVH are under great stress, and it will only get worse based on what we recently have been told. Please get involved with a special project, in partnership with the wonderful people at Cravings Fine Foods. They are preparing a “comfort meal” including soup, a protein and vegetables which can be purchased for $15 (no HST).

YOU can buy these meals for the people who are keeping us safe. Just e-transfer $15 for every meal you want to sponsor to info@cravingsfinefood.ca or phone Monday to Friday to 705-734-2272 and use your Visa.

Once 300 meals are bought, to cover an entire shift at the hospital, Cravings will deliver the meals to the hospital and distribute them to the staff who can either eat them there or take them home.

Please leave your name with your order so it can be included on a huge “Thank You” card to go with the delivery.

Show you care. Buy a meal for the wonderful staff at the RVH.

