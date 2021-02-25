Survey finds ideal age people would like to be forever…

People want to be 36 forever!

If you could be one age for the rest of your life, what age would you be?

Would you want to be a kid, or perhaps relive those college years (which are usually a blur anyways).

A new survey finds that people believe the “sweet spot” in life is when we’re in our mid-30s.

A new survey found after asking 2000 what age they’d like to be forever, four in 10 would not go back to their 20s but instead would prefer to be frozen in time at the age of 36.

Over half of the participants in the survey said that they are obsessed with fighting off the aging process and it’s exhausting.

41 percent of people say that they are embracing the aging process and believe they look and feel five to six years younger than they actually are!

The secret to anti-aging is simple! Eat right, exercise, and drinking water to feel your best.

