KOOL VIRAL: Check Out This Sweet Shot That Got Free Hot Chocolate For Third Graders!
Talk about a sweet, smooth jump shot!
Sometimes in life, the sweetest things are totally free!
And they also come as a result of your teacher being incredibly cool.
Check out this VIRAL video from TikTok of Kathleen Fitzpatrick, aka Ms. Fitz, a third-grade teacher at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown!
She promised the kids a free “hot chocolate” party if she NAILED a full court shot!
Little did they know, Ms. Fitz played college basketball at Rutgers:
NOTHING BUT NET!
The shot is impressive, but what’s even better? The kids freaking out.
You gotta love it!