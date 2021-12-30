Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Check Out This Sweet Shot That Got Free Hot Chocolate For Third Graders!

Talk about a sweet, smooth jump shot!

By Josh, Kool Viral, Videos

Sometimes in life, the sweetest things are totally free!

And they also come as a result of your teacher being incredibly cool.

Check out this VIRAL video from TikTok of Kathleen Fitzpatrick,  aka Ms. Fitz, a third-grade teacher at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown! 

She promised the kids a free “hot chocolate” party if she NAILED a full court shot!

Little did they know, Ms. Fitz played college basketball at Rutgers:

NOTHING BUT NET!

The shot is impressive, but what’s even better? The kids freaking out.

You gotta love it!

Related posts

KOOL VIRAL: One Inspiring Speech From A Six Year Old To His Favourite Hockey Team!

KOOL TRAVEL: Relive Your Favourite “Home Alone” Memory, In REAL LIFE!

KOOL VIRAL: Adele’s Heartwarming Moment From A Recent Performance!