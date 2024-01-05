SWEETHEARTS IS SELLING “Situationship” HEARTS FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

They are a Valentine’s Day Staple!

Sweethearts are those little “conversation heart” candies with messages like “Be Mine”. This year, they’re doing a special version for single people who are caught up in situations.

Oxford English Dictionary defines a “situationship” as any “romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered formal or established.” So, it’s more than a hook-up but not exclusive. It made Oxford’s shortlist for Word of the Year in 2023. (It lost out to “rizz“.)

Starting next week, Sweethearts will sell boxes of “Situationship” hearts that look just like their normal candy. The only difference is the words are blurry and hard to read, just like Gen Z relationships are hard to read. Their press release used the term “literally mixed messages.”

It sounds like they might even be repurposing their misprinted hearts and just tossing them in a box.

Their VP of marketing said, “The printing on Sweethearts isn’t always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.”

They go on sale at SweetheartsCandies.com at 9:00 A.M. Eastern this coming Monday.