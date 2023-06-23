Swim School For Dogs Is Making A Splash

Those who summer or live in the Hamptons are happily shelling out upwards of $300 a pop to ensure that their fur babies can have their pool time.

A new swim school called Dog Beach was launched earlier this month when the owner of a doggy daycare started to receive requests from clients for more pool time for their dogs.

So now, complete with instructors, life jackets, inflatable toys and organized games, dogs are living their best life while learning to swim.

Many residents of the Hamptons have pools in their backyards and wanted to make sure their puppies know how to safely navigate them…

“Teaching your dog to swim and find the steps without panicking can be lifesaving,” points out author and dog trainer Lisa Hartman, who summers in the Hamptons.

While this may seem like a story to stick your nose up at, some dogs can’t swim, or perhaps can but don’t understand how to get out of a pool if they were to jump in…

But splashing around isn’t just for fun. “Swimming can improve muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness, as well as help with weight management and joint disease for dogs.

Lessons begin and end with a stretch, and there is a shop on the premises that sells water toys, life vests and canine sunscreen.

No need to worry about picking up a soggy critter — dogs are given coconut shampoo and conditioning before heading home.