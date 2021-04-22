Swiss Scientists Are Burying Thousands of pairs of Undies

Scientists are going to bury 2000 pairs of cotton bloomers in volunteers’ back gardens in a project dubbed ‘Proof by Underpants.’

They’ll dig them up one to two months later and examine how much damage organisms — including fungi, insects, and worms — have done to the skivvies. The more holes, the healthier the soil, according to researchers.

Researchers say that cotton can serve as a food source for various microorganisms in the soil. The more the underpants are eaten, the healthier the soil.

