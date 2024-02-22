SYDNEY SWEENEY, AND JOSH BROLIN TO HOST ‘SNL’ IN MARCH

NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live has announced that Sydney Sweeney and Josh Brolin are the next round of hosts, along with Kacey Musgraves, and Ariana Grande as musical guests for Season 49.

Sweeney will make her hosting debut on March 2 with Kacey Musgraves as musical guest; followed by Josh Brolin as host and Ariana Grande as musical guest on March 9.

Sweeney is currently starring in the Spider-verse film “Madame Web” and is promoting her film Immaculate, opening March 22, which she stars in and produces. Musgraves will make her third appearance as a musical guest and will drop her upcoming album, Deeper Well, on March 15.

Brolin will serve as host of “SNL” for the third time on March 9, and is currently promoting his role in the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two, arriving in theaters on March 1. Brolin will be joined by musical guest Ariana Grande, who is set to release her new album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8. Grande appeared as a musical guest twice before, and pulled double duty during her March 2016 appearance, also serving as host.