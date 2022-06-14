Tackling The Greenhouse Gas Issue In New Zealand Means Taxing Sheep Burps!

New Zealand has unveiled a plan to tax sheep and cattle burps in a bid to tackle one of the country’s biggest sources of greenhouse gasses

This will be the first nation to charge farmers for the methane emissions from the animals that they keep.

In case you were wondering what a sheep burp sounds like!

New Zealand is home to about 5 million people and 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.

Half the country’s green house gas emissions come from agriculture.

Farmers will be taxed from 2025 but they’ll get incentives for cutting emissions!