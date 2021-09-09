Listen Live

Take Back The Night

  • September 16, 2021
  • Virtual

Annually, Athena’s Sexual Assault Counselling & Advocacy Centre hosts Take Back The NightTake Back the Night is an international protest that takes direct action by making visible and realizing the universal right of women to live without fear and violence.

TBTN has been held in Barrie on the third Thursday of September for over fifteen years, where hundreds of women would be seen rallying at city hall then marching through the downtown core. However, due to the pandemic and public health restrictions this year, this is not possible.  Instead, on September 16th Athena’s will host a virtual event.

Despite our inability to protest in person this year we are asking people to participate in two ways:

  1. Create a sign, in any language, answering the question “What will you do to end violence against women” OR provide words of encouragement for someone who has experienced sexual violence and take a picture of yourself with the sign and send it to comdev@rosewood.on.ca by September 10th. We will compile all the pictures and create a video to be shared on our social media platforms.
  2. Use that same photo and post it to your social media on September 16th (the official day of Take Back The Night), use the #TBTNBARRIE and tag us on social media.

@huroniatransitionhomes

 @huroniatransitionhomes

 @HuroniaTHomes

