Taking Tylenol May Make You Take More Risks!

Tylenol is one of the most go-to medications to stop aches and fevers. While we take it to stop the pain, a new study suggests that it may actually make you more prone to taking risks.

According to a study published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, “Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don’t feel as scared.”

There was a study of 189 college students who were each given the recommended dose for a headache or a placebo similar to Tylenol. Participants were then asked how risky certain activities — such as bungee jumping, starting a new career in your mid-30’s, participating in a skydiving class, and walking home in an unsafe area of town while alone at night — would be rated on a scale of one to seven.

The study revealed that those who took acetaminophen rated those activities as less risky than the placebo group. Basically, Tylenol helps regulate negative emotions and makes you brave!

